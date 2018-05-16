Ohio man sentenced to prison in toddler's overdose death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The father of a 1-year-old boy who ingested a toxic mix of drugs and died has been sentenced to prison.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 34-year-old Dorrico Brown pleaded guilty last month to reckless homicide and corrupting another with drugs. He was sentenced Wednesday in southwest Ohio's Butler County.
A toxicology report indicated that Dorrico Brown Jr. had opioids, benzodiazepines and antihistamines in his system when he died in May 2017. Prosecutors say the child was visiting Brown's home in Hamilton when Brown called 911 and reported that his son was cold and wasn't breathing.
Brown took responsibility before sentencing. A defense attorney said Brown is remorseful and that it wasn't an intentional act.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
