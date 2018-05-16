24-karat gold chicken wings: It's what's for dinner

The Ainsworth restaurant in New York paired up with “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban to create 24-karat gold wings. (Source: The Ainsworth/CNN)

(RNN) – Sometimes you’ve just got to wing it.

Next time you’re in the mood for rich food, really rich food, a New York restaurant may have the thing to tempt your taste buds and appeal to your sense of bling.

The Ainsworth paired up with “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban to create 24-karat gold chicken wings.

“The most expensive and insanely tasting 24k Gold Wings in the world,” Foodgod said on Instagram.

The menu says they’re gold dusted, 24-hour brined with gold coconut butter-chipotle honey and some gourmet bleu cheese on the side for dipping.

Ten wings will set you back $45. The 20-piece goes for $90. If you have a grand to blow, get the 50-count plate with a gold bottle of “Ace of Spades” champagne.

Enjoy and don’t give a thought to next month’s mortgage payment.

