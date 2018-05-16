Judge rejects lawsuit by pole-vaulter over competition ban

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge has a rejected a lawsuit by a pole-vaulter who says his Ohio high school banned him from competing because he refused to practice in the rain.
Max Stokey claimed he was "restricted from participating" after he questioned a track coach's decision to practice vaulting in wet conditions April 3.
But a federal judge upheld the ban, saying the school had the discretion of keeping the Hoover High School freshman out of competition for failing to abide by the coach's rules.
The Canton Repository reports the judge's decision will keep the athlete from participating in this week's district tournament meet.
Stokey's father acknowledged that the lawsuit was a "longshot."
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Ross High School student who made a social media threat in February was given intensive probation and community service.Full Story >
A Ross High School student who made a social media threat in February was given intensive probation and community service.Full Story >
Getting into college can be a stressful time for high schoolers, especially when it comes to the sometimes dreaded ACT test.Full Story >
Getting into college can be a stressful time for high schoolers, especially when it comes to the sometimes dreaded ACT test.Full Story >
A father is charged with kidnapping his two-month-old son Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A father is charged with kidnapping his two-month-old son Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
Many have claimed to be the new "the dress," but few have been able to truly enrage the masses like that black and blue but somehow also gold garment or yore.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >