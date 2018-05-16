Perfect score: 5 students at 1 Cincinnati school score 36 on ACT

High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.Full Story >
High school seniors in Cumberland, Wisconsin were able to pull off a senior prank so good, even local law enforcement sent out their praise to the students.Full Story >
Tallmadge D'Elia, 38, died May 5 in a house fire with about 80 percent of his body burned.Full Story >
Tallmadge D'Elia, 38, died May 5 in a house fire with about 80 percent of his body burned.Full Story >
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.Full Story >
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.Full Story >
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.Full Story >
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman reported missing in 2000 in Houston County.Full Story >
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 32-year-old woman reported missing in 2000 in Houston County.Full Story >