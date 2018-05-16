Perfect score: 5 students at 1 Cincinnati school score 36 on ACT

5 Juniors at Walnut Hills High School scored a 36, the perfect score, on their ACT test (Walnut Hills)

Getting into college can be a stressful time for high schoolers, especially when it comes to the sometimes dreaded ACT test.

The perfect number does exist when it comes to college. That number is 36, otherwise known as the highest score you can achieve on the ACT.

In the Greater Cincinnati Area, not one, not two, but five high school juniors can boast being "perfect."

The students at Walnut Hills High School all scored a 36 on the test recently, which will bring them not just an acceptance letter to college, but a lot of scholarships as well.

Those students are Raymond Conroy, Matthew Dumford, Peter Hattemer, Nathan Miller, and Milan Parikh.

Those five are one in a million, no, really!

On average, about one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In 2017, only 2,760 out of more than two million graduates who took the test earned a composite score of 36. A students composite score is the average of the four test scores: English, mathematics, reading, and science.

