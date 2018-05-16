Ross HS student who made social media threat gets probation, community service

Ross Township High School is located in Butler County, Ohio, 30 miles north of Cincinnati. (FOX19 NOW file)

A Ross High School student who made a social media threat in February was given intensive probation and community service.

Principal Brian Martin said the student made a 'reference' on social media to the shooting that left 17 dead at a south Florida high school.

The student, a 14-year-old boy, also cannot be in possession of any weapons, have no access to social media and was ordered to stay away from Ross Schools until further notice.

[RELATED: School threats, student arrests show no signs of slowing]

The teen was held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center on and an 'inducing panic charge.'

The nature of the teen's post and the reference to the high school shooting is unknown.

Martin thanked and congratulated students, parents, and community members who reached out to the Ross Township Police Department.

"This is a good reminder that if you see something, hear something, or know something please say something," he said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.