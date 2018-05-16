NY officials release plan to fight brain disease in deer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials are proposing new actions and regulatory changes to prevent a deadly brain disease from infecting the state's deer and moose populations.
The chronic wasting disease plan was released Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Agriculture and Markets. It's intended to protect both wild deer and captive ones.
The plan includes joint inspections of deer and elk farms. It also prohibits the import of certain parts of deer, moose or elk shot by hunters outside New York.
It calls on the public to be vigilant and report any sick or abnormally behaving deer and to avoid feeding wild deer.
Chronic wasting disease is similar to "mad cow disease" in cattle. It has been found in 24 states, including Pennsylvania and Ohio.
