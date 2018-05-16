Report: Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America, the South is the driest region

Wisconsin made up half of the Top 20 of the drunkest cities in America. The list was dominated by the Midwest. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Wisconsin’s got this drinking thing down pat.

The Badger State locked down the top four spots on 24/7 Wall St.’s annual review of drinking in America.

Green Bay, where 26.5 percent of adults drink excessively, is No. 1 on the list of the 20 drunkest cities. Close behind are Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison.

Wisconsin made up half of the Top 20, which was dominated by cities in the Midwest.

"Across Wisconsin, 26.2 percent of adults drink excessively, the largest share of any U.S. state," the report said. "Of the 12 metro areas in the state, Green Bay is the only one with a higher excessive drinking rate than the state as a whole."

To find the driest states in America, look mainly to the South – but to the West too.

Sixteen of the 20 cities on the dry list have an address in Dixie. The other four are in Utah, including the top two – St. George and the metro Provo.

Only 8.5 percent of adults in Provo drink to excess, less than a third of Green Bay’s rate.

Provo has deep ties to Mormonism and is the home of Brigham Young University. The school's owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"As is the case in much of Utah, abstention from unhealthy behavior is closely tied to residents’ religious beliefs," the report said. "The majority of Utah residents are Mormon, a religion that discourages consumption of alcohol and tobacco."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.