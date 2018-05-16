Let's golf: It's only a volcano

Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.Full Story >
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.Full Story >
Golfers in Hawaii ignored a massive ash cloud as they took the links.Full Story >
Golfers in Hawaii ignored a massive ash cloud as they took the links.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives met Wednesday to negotiate the terms of a community benefits agreement.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati leaders and West End Community Council representatives met Wednesday to negotiate the terms of a community benefits agreement.Full Story >
More than 2,000 3rd grade students from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools united and showed off their dancing skills in Washington Park.Full Story >
More than 2,000 3rd grade students from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools united and showed off their dancing skills in Washington Park.Full Story >
A Hamilton father was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after his 1-year-old died from a drug overdose in May 2017.Full Story >
A Hamilton father was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after his 1-year-old died from a drug overdose in May 2017.Full Story >
Rain and thunder will continue to pop up around the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few days as humid air stays in place in the Tri State.Full Story >
Rain and thunder will continue to pop up around the FOX19 NOW viewing area for a few days as humid air stays in place in the Tri State.Full Story >
The intersection of Ridge and Montgomery Road has undergone somewhat of a revitalization and locals said that's what makes it particularly vulnerable to pedestrian accidents.Full Story >
The intersection of Ridge and Montgomery Road has undergone somewhat of a revitalization and locals said that's what makes it particularly vulnerable to pedestrian accidents.Full Story >