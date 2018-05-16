Let's golf: It's only a volcano

(RNN) – Why let a “little” volcanic eruption get in the way?

A photographer caught golfers this week sneaking in a quick round, while the Kilauea volcano menacingly belched a massive plume of ash in the background.

Scientists say the ash cloud reached 12,000 feet.

The duffers hit the links on the Big Island as the U.S. Geological Survey issued a red alert on Tuesday, warning of an imminent major eruption.

This group decided to get a round of golf in as the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii continues to erupt nearby. Would you? pic.twitter.com/lyVkukILfi — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 16, 2018

Kilauea has pumped tons of ash and deadly gases into the sky since it began erupting early this month.

Lava flows associated with the volcano have destroyed more than two dozen homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

Spattering between fissures 16 and 20, Kilauea Volcano's Lower East Rift Zone, May 16, 2018. https://t.co/4VVNM7VDFY pic.twitter.com/rxaptUmMVf — USGS Volcanoes?? (@USGSVolcanoes) May 16, 2018

