Let's golf: It's only a volcano

Golfers in Hawaii ignored a massive ash cloud. (Source: Caleb Jones/AP) Golfers in Hawaii ignored a massive ash cloud. (Source: Caleb Jones/AP)

(RNN) – Why let a “little” volcanic eruption get in the way?

A photographer caught golfers this week sneaking in a quick round, while the Kilauea volcano menacingly belched a massive plume of ash in the background.

Scientists say the ash cloud reached 12,000 feet.

The duffers hit the links on the Big Island as the U.S. Geological Survey issued a red alert on Tuesday, warning of an imminent major eruption.

Kilauea has pumped tons of ash and deadly gases into the sky since it began erupting early this month.

Lava flows associated with the volcano have destroyed more than two dozen homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

