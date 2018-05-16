Video shows white man threatening to call ICE on Spanish speakers in NYC

(RNN) – Video of a white man in Manhattan berating people at a restaurant for speaking Spanish and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on them has been seen more than two million times and sparked an online campaign to identify him.

Edward Suazo posted the video to his Facebook on Tuesday, and said his wife and a friend were the subject of the man’s verbal assault, which occurred at a Fresh Kitchen food counter.

Activist and columnist Shaun King spread the story on Twitter, which he said led to seven former college classmates all separately identifying the man as Aaron Schlossberg, an attorney in New York City.

Dear Midtown Manhattan Attorney Aaron M Schlossberg,



7 of your college classmates from @JohnsHopkins & @GWtweets contacted me and said this is you & they aren't surprised.



I am asking the New York Bar Association (@nysba) to also look into your bigoted hate here & across NYC. https://t.co/8pF1nzQtDu — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

During his tirade, the man, who appears to be speaking to a Fresh Kitchen employee, complains about the Spanish he’s hearing and then threatens to call ICE on the Spanish speakers.

There was nothing to suggest they were undocumented.

The man further complained about immigrants who, he said, “have the balls to come here and live off of my money – I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here.”

“The least they could do is speak English,” he said.

In his post, Suazo said: “What a big man talking down to couple of women and a helpless employee.”

“Please stop!! … what you need to do is stop trying to control us! Slavery stopped a long time ago!!” Suazo added at the end of his post.

