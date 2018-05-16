Melania Trump says she feels 'great,' thanks well-wishers - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Melania Trump says she feels 'great,' thanks well-wishers

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump is seen through the window of his motorcade vehicle as he is driven to board Martine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, May 15, 2018, en route to Washington.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump walks to his motorcade vehicle as he arrives on Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized aft...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump says she feels "great" after a kidney procedure and expects to return to the White House before long. Her husband is visiting her in the hospital for the third straight day.

The first lady's comments on Twitter on Wednesday were her first since she was hospitalized for an embolization on Monday. She tweeted "a sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit" and to her well-wishers. Mrs. Trump added, "I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home."

President Donald Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.

