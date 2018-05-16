Police: Man kills wife, stepdaughter, turns gun on himself

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Police in central Ohio say a 56-year-old man has killed his wife and stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself.
The Springfield News-Sun reports Springfield police say officers found 56-year-old Eric Sirons (sur-'OWNZ) dead inside the family's home Tuesday night. His 49-year-old wife, Jennifer Sirons, and 21-year-old stepdaughter, Andrea Heiser, were pronounced dead at separate hospitals.
Eric Sirons was membership director for Chamber of Greater Springfield and once worked at the Springfield News-Sun. Jennifer Sirons was chief financial officer for Clark County Juvenile Court. Heiser was an undergraduate at Wright State University.
WDTN-TV has reported the couple filed for divorce in March. WDTN also reports that 911 calls made Tuesday night came from teen girls who had locked themselves inside a bathroom in the home.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
