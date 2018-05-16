Ohio city's last abortion clinic gets license, can resume

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The last abortion clinic in Toledo, Ohio, has been granted a license allowing it to resume performing most abortions.
Capital Care of Toledo applied for the license after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from the ProMedica hospital system in February.
Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated the transfer agreements be with local hospitals and barred public hospitals from providing them. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care two months before the law was enacted.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday notified Capital Care of the ambulatory surgical license it issued May 8.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled this year the state was within its rights when it revoked the clinic's license in 2014 because it didn't have the patient-transfer agreement.
