3rd graders unite with dance in Washington Park

More than 2,000 3rd grade students from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky schools united and showed off their dancing skills in Washington Park.

The Cincinnati Ballet along with DANCEFIX hosted the annual dance event.

"We have created this awesome dance that's half ballet and half hip-hop. We spent a couple of weeks teaching all the kids the dance and now it's the big best community day ever," Julie Sunderland with the Cincinnati Ballet said.

The annual CincyDance event is in its 5th year and brings students together from all walks of life from both sides of the river. The hope is not only to teach these third graders about dance, but about life.

"We're hoping to take away from it that first of all ballet is awesome, second of all we're more alike than we are unalike everyone in the city is doing to same dance. North, south, east, west, rich, poor, charter, public, private we are all more alike than unalike," Sunderland said.

The event also featured performances by the Cincinnati Ballet, a demonstration by Cincinnati Kung Fu and an interactive salsa instruction by Cuban Salsa Cincinnati that had the kids up and moving on their feet.



"We all are going to come together in this great equalizer that is in dance, have this moment, share experience together it's the best day of the year," Sunderland said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.