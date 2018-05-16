South Carolina man charged with Kentucky graduation threat

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Police say a South Carolina man has been charged with threatening to "shoot everyone" at a high school graduation in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said Wednesday they were notified by the Harlan Independent School district about a threat against the Harlan High School graduation, scheduled for this Saturday.
A police news release says a student at the school received a text from a man in South Carolina stating he would come to the graduation and "shoot everyone."
Police say the text came from 34-year-old Felix Melquinoes Martinez, of Columbia, South Carolina. He is being held in jail in Columbia as he awaits extradition to Harlan to face a charge of terroristic threatening, a felony.
Online jail records do not show if he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
