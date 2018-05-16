Wyoming High student launches 'HeART Auction' for brain cancer research

A Wyoming High School student has set up an art show an action with all the money going to a great cause.

Grace Desserich was only four years old when she watched her sister, Elena, battle one of the deadliest forms of pediatric cancer, DIPG. Grace decided she wanted to start a fundraiser on her own to honor Elena.

The "HeART Auction," now in its second year, will celebrate Elena's love of art while raising money to fund brain cancer research to help kids battling the same type of cancer.

"Every time I see a new kid in the battle I just think of my sister and I think that no kid should have to go through this ever again -- so it's that, that really drives me to put on events like this and raise money," said Grace.

You can view the auction here.

