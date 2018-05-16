And the award for Ohio's best gas station bathroom goes to...

With peak summer driving season approaching and millions of Americans hitting the road, GasBuddy has released a list of gas station brands with the highest-rated restrooms.

Oklahoma-based QuikTrip flushed the competition for a second year in a row in seven states, the most out of any other brands. Wawa came in second, leading in six East Coast states, followed by Chevron, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go, and Maverik each topping the list in three states.

In Ohio, Sheetz took the top spot. Unfortunately for Tri-State residents, that means they'll have to trek east a bit before experiencing gastrointestinal glory.

While QuikTrip captured the most states, Texas-based Buc-ee’s secured the throne as the brand with the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the nation.

