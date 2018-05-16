Norwood group working to reduce misdemeanor marijuana fines

A local organization is working to decrease marijuana penalties in Norwood.

Sensible Norwood has been knocking on doors and circulating a petition on social media in hopes of gathering 300 signatures by July 20. As of Wednesday, the group had 150, according to Sensible Norwood Founder Amy Wolfinbarger.

The group is hoping to reduce misdemeanor marijuana possession fines. Currently in Ohio, if you have under 100 grams of marijuana, the penalty is $150 and no jail time. If you have 100-200 grams of marijuana you could face 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

If Sensible Ohio’s ordinance passes in November those costs would d rop down to zero.



“We decided we're going to work as hard as we can to change the law," said Wolfinbarger, who has lived in Norwood for 17 years.

Other residents, like Daryel Gregory, think the ordinance is trouble and could elevate crime in the area.

“I think they should just keep the fine, go ahead and still charge them with it,” said Gregory.

