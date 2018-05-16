Crews douse Mt. Healthy rec center fire; no injuries reported - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crews douse Mt. Healthy rec center fire; no injuries reported

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) -

Fire crews responded to a rec center Wednesday evening in Mt. Healthy.

The Rex Ralph Rec Center is located at 1310 Adams Rd. Officials say there was a fire in the storage room near the gym.

As of 9:30 p.m., the fire was out, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

