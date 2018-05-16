Man charged with 2004 Northern California beach slayings

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California man has been charged with killing a Midwestern couple as they slept on a remote beach more than a decade ago.
Authorities Wednesday said Shaun Gallon of Forestville was charged last week with two counts of murder. He appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court on Monday but didn't enter a plea.
Prosecutors say Gallon used a rifle to shoot 22-year-old Lindsay Cushall of Ohio and her fiance, 26-year-old Jason Allen of Michigan, as they lay in sleeping bags on Fish Head Beach in Jenner in August of 2004.
Authorities say Gallon didn't know the couple, who were on a sightseeing trip.
Gallon already was charged with shooting to death his brother last year and trying to kill a man with a package bomb in Guerneville in 2004.
