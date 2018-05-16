Mueller subpoenas social media adviser to Roger Stone - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(CNN) – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Jason Sullivan, the former social media adviser for Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump.

Sullivan's attorney said he was hired before the election to help Stone understand social media.

Stone's name has been mentioned several times during Mueller's investigation into Russia's election interference.

Last fall, Stone testified before a House panel, where he reportedly agreed to cooperate with investigators and hand over documents related to the Russia probe.

Earlier this month, he said he had not been contacted by Mueller or his team.

Trump has repeatedly insisted there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

His allies are calling for an end to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

