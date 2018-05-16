FC Cincinnati advances to 3rd round of U.S. Open Cup

FC Cincinnati defeated Detroit City FC 4-1 in extra time on Wednesday night to advance to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Detroit scored in the 31st minute to take an early 1-0 lead, but Emery Welshman quickly answered with the equalizer for FCC.

No one scored again until the 93rd minute in extra time when Corben Bone found the net for the go-ahead goal. Welshman would add two more goals to complete his hat trick in the win.

FC Cincinnati travels to Pittsburgh next Wednesday for a third round game (Kickoff TBD). FC Cincy has never lost a game to its USL rival.

