On eve of anniversary, Giuliani says time for probe to end - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

On eve of anniversary, Giuliani says time for probe to end

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 5, 2018, photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, applauds at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 5, 2018, photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, applauds at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is urging special counsel Robert Mueller's team to wrap up its investigation on the eve of the probe's one-year anniversary.

Giuliani told Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham on Wednesday that Mueller "has all the facts to make a decision" after 12 months investigating Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

"Mueller should now bring this to a close," said Giuliani, the former mayor of New York. "It's been a year. He's gotten 1.4 million documents, he's interviewed 28 witnesses. And he has nothing, which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview."

"It's about time to say enough. We've tortured this president enough," he added, describing the investigation as being "like a big weight" on the president's back.

Giuliani's team has been weighing whether to allow Trump to sit for an interview with Mueller. He told Ingraham he's been asking what Mueller expects to learn from Trump in an interview that he doesn't know already.

So far, the special counsel's office has charged 19 people - including four Trump campaign advisers - and three Russian companies. Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and his deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates, have pleaded guilty and are now cooperating with the probe.

Trump, however, has panned it as a "witch hunt" intended to discredit his presidency and insisted that Russia had nothing to do with his winning 2016 campaign.

Giuliani, who is working for the president pro bono, said Wednesday that the probe "is not good for the American people, and the special counsel's office doesn't seem to have that sort of understanding that they're interfering with things that are much bigger than them."

He also said all campaigns look for dirt on their opponents, regardless of the source.

"And even if it comes from a Russian, or a German, or an American, it doesn't matter. And they never used it, is the main thing. They never used it. They rejected it. If there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • EU demands an end to Trump tariff threats

    EU demands an end to Trump tariff threats

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 08:49:34 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:31:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria,...(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria,...
    The European Union is calling for an end to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to slap tariffs on EU steel exports as a new deadline looms for the duties to enter force.Full Story >
    The European Union is calling for an end to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to slap tariffs on EU steel exports as a new deadline looms for the duties to enter force.Full Story >

  • US has daunting to-do list to prepare for NKorea summit

    US has daunting to-do list to prepare for NKorea summit

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:30:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un may have been a surprise decision. But as he prepares to sit down with the North Kor...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un may have been a surprise decision. But as he prepares to sit down with the North Kor...
    President Donald Trump and his team have a daunting to-do list to work through as they prepare for next month's expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump and his team have a daunting to-do list to work through as they prepare for next month's expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >

  • Seoul pushes for successful Trump-Kim talks as North warns

    Seoul pushes for successful Trump-Kim talks as North warns

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:09:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 5:30 AM EDT2018-05-17 09:30:39 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly