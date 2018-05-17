Caught on camera: Intruder exposes self while mom, baby sleep

The couple says there were no signs of forced entry and the doors were locked, so they worry the suspect may have been watching them or knows them personally. (Source: Layton Police Dept/KSTU/CNN)

LAYTON, UT (KSTU/CNN) – When a Utah husband checked his recently installed nanny cam, he was shocked to see a strange man walking around his bedroom while his wife and infant son were asleep.

Authorities in Layton, UT, are searching for a suspect caught on video entering a family’s home and exposing himself early Monday morning.

"That’s the scariest part, just not feeling secure in your own home,” the male victim said.

The young couple, who didn’t want to be identified, say they woke and noticed something was off in their home.

"Our sliding door to our bedroom was halfway open. Certain things in my mind kind of triggered red flags,” the husband said.

Upon checking his nanny cam, he says he was shocked to see an intruder walking around his bedroom with his wife and son asleep nearby.

The woman and child weren’t touched, but the suspect is seen exposing himself with an iPhone in hand.

"It terrifies me. I really don’t know how to process it,” the female victim said. "What if he was taking pictures? I feel like that's taken from me. My privacy of my body should be mine alone.”

The couple says they aren’t sure how the intruder got in the house because there were no signs of forced entry and every door was locked. They say the only scenario that makes sense is that the man knew their garage code, which means he was either watching them or knew them personally.

"That's what is worrisome to us – that it could potentially be someone who we know, and this has been happening under our nose,” the husband said.

The couple feels not only violated but terrified with a 2-year-old girl and an 8-month-old boy in the home, and since the nanny cam was only installed a month ago, they worry this incident wasn’t the first.

"It almost feels like somebody has taken away my virtue in a way without my consent,” the wife said.

The couple hopes someone recognizes the man in the video, which was released by police. But if someone doesn’t recognize him, they hope he’ll turn himself in.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a wedding ring.

"I'm sure he would be livid if something like this happened to his wife,” the female victim said. "Things can be made right, but you have to at least try."

Police say despite several electronics being in plain sight, nothing was taken during the incident.

Copyright 2018 KSTU, Layton Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.