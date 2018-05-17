Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sex with 3 students

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio physical education teacher has pleaded guilty to having sex with three students.
Former Canton City Schools teacher Tiffany Eichler entered the plea Wednesday to three counts of sexual battery.
The 36-year-old former McKinley High School teacher was accused of having sexual encounters with three male students, ages 17 and 18. Investigators say the encounters happened in February. Eichler was placed on unpaid leave in March and later resigned.
Sentencing is set for June 12.
