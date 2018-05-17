Wildlife officials looking for large feline in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are on the lookout for a large feline spotted in an odd place - the suburbs of Louisville.

They are telling residents to be vigilant after receiving two credible but unconfirmed sightings of a mountain lion or large feline in the Anchorage area.

A release from the state says two Louisville Metro animal control officers reported seeing what they thought to be a mountain lion or an unusually large cat.

A resident standing took a distant photo of the animal, and biologists concluded that the animal pictured in the photo is significantly smaller than a mountain lion but larger than a typical housecat.

State officials are continuing to monitor the area and have set up trail cameras to identify the animal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.