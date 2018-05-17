LeBron James named finalist for NBA MVP award

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is among three finalists for the 2017-18 NBA MVP award.

James, a four-time MVP award winner, joins James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans as a finalist in contention for the individual award.

The NBA announced the finalists for six awards that honor the leagues top performers on Wednesday.

Other finalists include:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

James Harden, Houston

LeBron James, Cleveland

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Rudy Gobert, Utah

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Clint Capela, Houston

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwane Casey, Toronto

Quin Snyder, Utah

Brad Stevens, Boston

SIXTH MAN

Eric Gordon, Houston

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

Lou Williams, Clippers

The winners of these awards will be announced during the 2018 NBA Awards ceremony on June 25.

