Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

CANNES, France (AP) - Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Houston's longtime assistant Mary Jones tells filmmaker Kevin Macdonald that the late singer told her that Warwick, the sister of Dionne Warwick, molested her at a young age. Houston's brother Gary also says he was molested as a child by a female family member.

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008.

The allegations were made in the documentary "Whitney," which was made with the cooperation of Houston's family.

Jones claims the experience made Houston question her own sexuality and contributed to her late-life drug problems. Houston died in 2012 from what was ruled an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

