Cannes doc: Whitney Houston was molested by Dee Dee Warwick

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Katharina Kubrick, from left, Jan Harlan, actor Keir Dullea and director Christopher Nolan pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film '2001: A Space Odyssey' at the 71st international film festiv...

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan poses for photographers during a photo call for Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan, left, and actor Keir Dullea pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film '2001: A Space Odyssey' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday...

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan poses during a photo call at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP). Director Christopher Nolan poses for photographers during a photo call for Rendezvous with Christopher Nolan at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

CANNES, France (AP) - Friends of Whitney Houston allege the singer was molested as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick in a documentary that premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Houston's longtime assistant Mary Jones tells filmmaker Kevin Macdonald that the late singer told her that Warwick, the sister of Dionne Warwick, molested her at a young age. Houston's brother Gary also says he was molested as a child by a female family member.

Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008.

The allegations were made in the documentary "Whitney," which was made with the cooperation of Houston's family.

Jones claims the experience made Houston question her own sexuality and contributed to her late-life drug problems. Houston died in 2012 from what was ruled an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.