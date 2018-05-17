Angry customer allegedly poops on floor, throws it at restaurant worker

A crash is slowing the drive on your morning commute in part of the Tri-State Thursday morning.Full Story >
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to get in front of a potential ballot issue by legalizing sports betting.Full Story >
A Colerain Township police officer's use of force was "completely justified" in an f-bomb laced confrontation with a woman taping arrests earlier this month, an internal investigation found.Full Story >
Frontier Airlines is celebrating 5 years of service at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
A Middletown woman called 911 Wednesday in desperate need of help -- her 11-month-old baby girl was choking, turning purple, and she didn't know what to do.Full Story >
