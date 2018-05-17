VIDEO: Convicted murderer wields machete at gas station clerk

Horstman pleaded guilty to a 1992 murder in Florida and spent 11 years in prison. She is currently being held on $150,000 bail. (Source: KMOV/CNN)

CRYSTAL CITY, MO (KMOV/CNN) - A 54-year-old Missouri woman is facing assault charges after threatening a gas station clerk with a machete.

Her neighbors said they knew she wasn't a model citizen, but they had no idea just how violent her past really is.

The gas station attack was caught on camera and records from her prior murder conviction.

Paul and Paulette Hudson were shocked to learn their neighbor caught on surveillance camera threatening a BP clerk in Crystal City with a machete was also a convicted felon.

"Scary, scary," said Paulette Hudson, neighbor of the woman. "It is scary."

54-year-old Lizette von Horstman is charged with two counts of assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Before her arrest, she lived in a home near the gas station.

On one window is a no trespassing sign, another has a drawing of a skull and scratched in the glass of the storm door are the words "Leave alone."

Neighbors said she acted oddly played music loudly at all hours and once tried to start a fight.

"It was a little scary, you could clearly see that she was drinking," Paulette Hudson said. "She had a very bad potty mouth and there's children around here and I just asked her to leave."

Court records show Horstman pleaded guilty to a 1992 murder in Florida.

She and another woman lured a 66-year-old man to this hotel in Hollywood, FL, where they strangled him and beat him to death with a tire iron, then stuffed his body in the trunk of a car.

She was sent to Lowell Correctional Center in Gainesville , FL, where she served just 11 years.

She was said to be a regular customer at the gas station where she waved around that machete.

"I'm just surprised she's even out, I'm surprised she's not in prison," said Cindy Goodall, another neighbor.

Neighbors said the frightening scene caught on camera was bad enough, but find it scary to know a convicted murder has been living nearby.

"And she lives, I guess, a block away from me," Goodall said.

The gas station altercation ended when a customer distracted Hortsman and the clerk wrestled her to the ground.

She is in jail with a cash only bond set at $150,000 after being checked out by mental health professionals.

Copyright 2018 KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.