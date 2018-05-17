Video: Dump truck hits barrier, catches fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Video: Dump truck hits barrier, catches fire

A dump truck was trying to avoid a car going in reverse when the crash happened. (Source: North Texas Tollway Authority/KTVT/CNN) A dump truck was trying to avoid a car going in reverse when the crash happened. (Source: North Texas Tollway Authority/KTVT/CNN)

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A dump truck crashed and burst into flames, and it was all caught on camera.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on Highway 360.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a car stopped in the middle of a new set of tollway lanes and was heading in reverse.

That's when a dump truck swerved out of the way and slammed into the central barrier.

The truck smashed the wall at such a speed that the cab was knocked off its mounts.

The driver of the car went to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 KTVT via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US births hit a 30-year low, despite good economy

    US births hit a 30-year low, despite good economy

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:43 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday, May 17...

    Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.

    Full Story >

    Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.

    Full Story >

  • Seoul pushes for successful Trump-Kim talks as North warns

    Seoul pushes for successful Trump-Kim talks as North warns

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:09:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:41:22 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >

  • VIDEO: Convicted murderer wields machete at gas station clerk

    VIDEO: Convicted murderer wields machete at gas station clerk

    Thursday, May 17 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-05-17 11:40:21 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:36:08 GMT

    Lizette von Horstman pleaded guilty to a 1992 murder in Florida and spent 11 years in prison. She is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

    Full Story >

    Lizette von Horstman pleaded guilty to a 1992 murder in Florida and spent 11 years in prison. She is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly