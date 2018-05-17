Video: Dump truck hits barrier, catches fire

A dump truck was trying to avoid a car going in reverse when the crash happened. (Source: North Texas Tollway Authority/KTVT/CNN)

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A dump truck crashed and burst into flames, and it was all caught on camera.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on Highway 360.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of a car stopped in the middle of a new set of tollway lanes and was heading in reverse.

That's when a dump truck swerved out of the way and slammed into the central barrier.

The truck smashed the wall at such a speed that the cab was knocked off its mounts.

The driver of the car went to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

