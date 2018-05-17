Kent State graduate posts photos of herself with AR-10 rifle

KENT, Ohio (AP) - A Kent State University graduate is not apologizing for posting graduation photos of herself carrying a rifle on campus.
Kaitlin Bennett tweeted that she could "arm herself" now that she was a graduate. Along with the AR-10 rifle, the photo shows a mortar board with the words: "Come and take it." The school prohibits students, faculty, and staff from carrying "deadly weapons."
Bennett said she should have been able to carry the weapon as a student "especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government." That was a reference to Ohio National Guardsmen killing four students and wounding nine others at the school during a Vietnam War protest in 1970.
University spokesman Eric Mansfield tells WJW-TV Bennett notified the school that she was going to have the photos taken.
