Crash reduces EB I-275 to 1 lane at Mosteller Road

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is slowing the drive on your morning commute in part of the Tri-State Thursday morning.

Only one lane is open on eastbound Interstate 275 just east of the Mosteller Road exit, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A multi-vehicle crash with injuries is blocking the right two lanes, they said.

The accident was reported at 7:44 a.m. It involves four to five vehicles, dispatchers said.

At least two injured people were taken by ambulances to Bethesda North Hospital, they said.

