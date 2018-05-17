2 plead not guilty after woman wandered from home and died

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - Two employees of an Ohio nursing home where a woman died after wandering outdoors on a frigid winter night have pleaded not guilty to charges.

The Lima News reports 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, were allowed to remain free on personal bonds during a Putnam County court appearance Wednesday.

They face involuntary manslaughter, forgery and gross patient neglect charges in the death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell.

A state investigation found that Campbell left Hilty Memorial Nursing Home in Pandora around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 7 through a courtyard door equipped with an alarm. The employees told investigators they falsely documented two overnight bed checks.

The low temperature in Pandora on Jan. 7 was zero degrees.

Messages left Thursday with Friesel and Fenbert's attorneys weren't immediately returned.

