Election hacking puts focus on paperless voting machines

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid fears of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.
That worries cybersecurity experts, who say the lack of a hard copy makes it difficult to double-check the results for signs of manipulation.
Many election officials say they are confident in their paperless voting machines.
In many jurisdictions, the multimillion-dollar cost of switching to equipment that produces a paper record is a hurdle.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >
Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A crash is slowing the drive on your morning commute in part of the Tri-State Thursday morning.Full Story >
A crash is slowing the drive on your morning commute in part of the Tri-State Thursday morning.Full Story >
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to get in front of a potential ballot issue by legalizing sports betting.Full Story >
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging state lawmakers to get in front of a potential ballot issue by legalizing sports betting.Full Story >
A Colerain Township police officer's use of force was "completely justified" in an f-bomb laced confrontation with a woman taping arrests earlier this month, an internal investigation found.Full Story >
A Colerain Township police officer's use of force was "completely justified" in an f-bomb laced confrontation with a woman taping arrests earlier this month, an internal investigation found.Full Story >