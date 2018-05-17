Federal indictment for former Hamilton County deputy accused of excessive force

A former Hamilton County deputy sheriff accused of using excessive force against an inmate now faces a federal charge.

FBI agents on Thursday arrested Jason Mize, 31, of Cincinnati, a day after a federal grand jury indicted him on one count of depravation of rights under color of law, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Southern Ohio.

The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The charge stems from an August 2016 incident at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested a 61-year-old man and brought him to the Hamilton County Justice Center for processing.

While he was in medical intake, Mize allegedly approached the victim from behind and told him to stand, federal authorities said.

"It is alleged that Mize then pushed the victim towards a holding cell, shoving the victim with such force that the victim collided headfirst with a concrete wall," the statement reads.

"The victim suffered bodily injury, including lacerations to his scalp and a leg fracture."

The incident led to Mize resigning from the sheriff's office.

Earlier this month, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 settlement to the victim, Mark Myers, to resolve a federal lawsuit, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Sheriff Jim Neil did not admit liability and signed the settlement April 25 after the case was mediated.

"He'll have life-long effects from this incident," Myers' attorney, Paul Laufman, told the Enquirer in an interview. "Any settlement of this magnitude makes clear the substantial injuries that were involved and the substantial liability the county faced."

Myers was arrested Aug. 20, 2016 after being accused of walking out of Home Depot in Columbia Township without paying for $120 in lighting and electrical equipment, a charge that ultimately resulted in an acquittal, the Enquirer reports.

Myers said there had been a computer error related to an online payment he’d already made.

Mize lied to his superiors in an attempt to hide what happened, according to the lawsuit. An internal investigation concluded, it says, Mize violated “standards which rise to the level of dishonesty and excessive force" and disciplinary action was required.

