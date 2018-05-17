Court upholds death sentence for Ohio killer of friend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a condemned killer who argued his sentence was unfair because the man who fatally stabbed the victim received a life sentence.
Death row inmate Austin Myers was sentenced to die for the 2014 killing in southwestern Ohio of childhood friend Justin Back during a burglary.
Attorneys for Myers argue his death sentence is disproportionate because of the life sentence given to co-defendant Tim Mosley.
Records show the 22-year-old Myers held Back while Mosley stabbed him.
The court rejected Myers' argument in a unanimous decision, saying he had a large role in the killing, from planning it to restraining the victim while he was stabbed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
