Ohio teen to be tried as adult in slaying of woman, 98

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A Juvenile Court judge in Ohio has ruled that a 17-year-old boy accused of strangling a 98-year-old neighbor should be tried in adult court.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports a Medina County judge on Wednesday bound over the case of 17-year-old Gavon Ramsay in the death last month of Margaret Douglas. She was found by police inside a closet at her Wadsworth home.
Police believe Douglas was strangled April 6, three days before being reported missing.
Ramsay has denied juvenile charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and abuse of a corpse. Ramsay's attorney asked Wednesday that the Wadsworth High School junior be given a reasonable bond.
Judge Kevin Dunn instead set bond at $1 million and said Ramsay should remain held in the county's juvenile detention center for now.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
