Woman mauled to death by 7 mixed-breed dachshunds

Woman mauled to death by 7 mixed-breed dachshunds

ARDMORE, OK (RNN) – A 52-year-old woman died when she was mauled by seven of her neighbor’s dogs – all of them dachshund mixes.

Tracy Garcia was attacked near her home. It wasn’t clear why the dogs turned on her.

"This is a bad situation, a very unfortunate situation," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN.

One of the dogs was killed when it charged deputies at the scene, Bryant said. The other six were euthanized at the owner’s request.

None of them weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.

“A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund,” Amanda Dinwiddie with the Ardmore Animal Shelter told KXII. “They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short-legged dogs and their coats.”

Dinwiddie said it was clear the dogs had been living out in the woods.

Bryant said the attack is under investigation and will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office for possible charges against the owner.

