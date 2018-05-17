Ohio city's last abortion clinic gets license, can resume

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The last abortion clinic in Toledo, Ohio, has been granted a license allowing it to resume performing most abortions.
Capital Care of Toledo applied for the license after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from the ProMedica hospital system in February.
Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated the transfer agreements be with local hospitals and barred public hospitals from providing them. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care two months before the law was enacted.
The state Department of Health on Wednesday notified Capital Care of the ambulatory surgical license it issued May 8.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled this year the state was within its rights when it revoked the clinic's license in 2014 because it didn't have the patient-transfer agreement.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.Full Story >
Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.Full Story >
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.Full Story >
The inmate would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth given a lethal injection in Texas.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
No one was injured in the incident, and it is yet to be determined if charges will be filed.Full Story >
No one was injured in the incident, and it is yet to be determined if charges will be filed.Full Story >