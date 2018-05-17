Senate turns back attempt by Paul to force budget debate

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has rejected an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul to force a debate on sweeping budget cuts and on federal deficits that are growing despite a strong economy.
After last year's tax cuts and a two-year agreement on agency budget levels, Republicans controlling Congress aren't trying to pass a budget blueprint this year. There's no appetite to cut popular programs in such a difficult political environment.
Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, offered a budget with a draconian $13 trillion worth of cuts over the coming decade, but he doesn't describe where they would come from. Instead he calls on lawmakers to come up with "new efficiencies, consolidations, and other savings."
The Senate voted 76-21 to reject Paul's effort.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold the death sentence of a Warren County man who was convicted in the murder of his friend in 2014.Full Story >
On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold the death sentence of a Warren County man who was convicted in the murder of his friend in 2014.Full Story >
An investigation is underway after Mt. Healthy fire officials say the fire at the former Rex Ralph Elementary School was intentionally set on Wednesday night.Full Story >
An investigation is underway after Mt. Healthy fire officials say the fire at the former Rex Ralph Elementary School was intentionally set on Wednesday night.Full Story >
World War II bomber Memphis Belle is set to go on display for the first time since getting a yearslong restoration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio.Full Story >
Hundreds of visitors turned out to at the Air Force Museum to see the World War II bomber Memphis Belle, and the legendary aircraft rarely has looked better.Full Story >
The Ohio Health Department says it has granted a license to Toledo's last abortion clinic, allowing it reopen.Full Story >
The last abortion clinic in Toledo, Ohio, has been granted a license allowing it to resume performing most abortions.Full Story >
Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >
Old paddleboats, bumper cars and arcade storefronts are just a few of the remaining relics littered throughout the former site of Americana Amusement Park at Lesourdsville Lake.Full Story >