NOAA: April was 3rd warmest on record globally

According to NCEI's Regional Analysis, four of six continents had an April temperature that ranked among the five warmest Aprils on record, with South America and Europe having their warmest April on record, the NOAA report states.

(RNN) - A report analysis released by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information on Thursday stated that April was the Earth's third-warmest April on record.

April was also Earth's 400th consecutive month with above-average temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the group's regional analysis, four out of six continents had an April temperature that ranked among the five warmest on record, most notably across southern South America, central Europe, eastern Russia and Australia, with South America and Europe having their warmest April on record.

According to NOAA's climate chart, much of the world had warmer-than-average conditions during April.

NOAA's scientists said that climate change from the burning of fossil fuels is a contributing factor.

"We live in and share a world that is unequivocally, appreciably and consequentially warmer than just a few decades ago, and our world continues to warm," said NOAA climate scientist Deke Arndt. "Speeding by a '400' sign only underscores that, but it does not prove anything new."

