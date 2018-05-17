Complaint: Councilwoman used taxpayer funds for Derby events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A city councilwoman is accused of using $6,200 in taxpayer funds to buy tickets for Kentucky Derby gala and soiree events last year.
The Courier Journal reports Dawn Elliott lodged a complaint against Louisville Metro Council Democratic Leader Cheri Bryant Hamilton on Tuesday. Elliott co-hosts a radio show with the campaign manager of Hamilton's rival in Tuesday's primary election.
The grievance filed with the Metro Ethics Commission accused Hamilton of using taxpayer funds for her personal entertainment, as well as paying a legislative aide for hours not worked, having tree debris picked up and using her government email and cellphone for personal and campaign use.
Hamilton has not responded to the newspaper's request for comment. The ethics commission says she hadn't been served with the complaint as of Thursday morning.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
