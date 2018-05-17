Court upholds sentence for Ohio’s youngest death row inmate

Austin Myers spoke for the first time on Oct. 6 before jurors began sentence deliberations (PHOTO: FOX19)

On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold the death sentence of a Warren County man who was convicted in the murder of his friend in 2014.

Austin Myers was found guilty of multiple charges including the aggravated murder and kidnapping of Justin Back when he was 19-years-old.

He is the youngest inmate sentenced to death in Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Back, an 18-year-old U.S. Navy recruit, was stabbed 20 times during a burglary, and his body was dumped several counties away.



According to the Associated Press, attorneys for Myers argue his death sentence is disproportionate because of the life sentence given to co-defendant Tim Mosley.

Mosley, who confessed to stabbing Back while Myers held him, was sentenced to life without parole in exchange for his testimony against Myers.

In court, Mosley detailed how Back pleaded for his life as he and Myers struggled to choke him with a wire. He then admitted to stabbing Back with a knife when the strangling did not go as planned.

Prosecutors urged the death sentence in the slaying of Back, pointing to evidence that Myers spent a day and a half planning the crime, overcoming setbacks and altering the scheme several times.

The court gave Myers a July 2022 execution date, but that could be delayed depending on appeals.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.