Standoff with police leaves man dead

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (AP) - A man that authorities say was chasing family members with a knife has been killed after a standoff with law enforcement officers in eastern Ohio.
Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas says police and sheriff's deputies were called to a home near Martins Ferry around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers on arrival were told by the man's brother that his mother was inside the home in a locked room. Officers brought the woman out safely and went inside the home after a fire was set.
The sheriff says officers tried to end the confrontation with the man using non-lethal means before killing him. It's not clear how many officers fired shots. The man hasn't been identified.
The shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
