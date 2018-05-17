Ethics complaint: Councilman altered plan to get new fence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An ethics complaint says a councilman altered a housing development plan to get a new fence at his home.
The Courier Journal reports a Fern Creek resident fighting a planned subdivision in court, David Fink, accused Louisville Metro Councilman Robin Engel of having a "vested property interest" in the development. The complaint says the Republican didn't tell colleagues that his home abuts the proposed development before they voted in favor of a zoning change.
Fink says more than 600 Fern Creek residents signed a petition against the plan.
Engel's attorney, David Kaplan, says he received no financial payment. He says an amendment requiring the construction of screening would yield "a line of shrubs" for at least seven homeowners, and doesn't amount to a financial gain.
