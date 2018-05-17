Fire 'intentionally set' at vacant Mt. Healthy elementary school

Crews battle fire at former Mt. Healthy elementary school (FOX19 NOW)

An investigation is underway after Mt. Healthy fire officials say the fire at the former Rex Ralph Elementary School was intentionally set on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:30 in the vacant building on Adams Road. The blaze was put out by 9:30 p.m.

Officials said there was a fire in the storage room near the gym.

There were no reported injuries.

The Mount Healthy Police Department and the Hamilton County Arson Task Force are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040 or Mt. Healthy Police 513-728-3182.

