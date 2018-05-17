Basketball escort misses eviction hearing with panic attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The self-proclaimed "escort queen" at the center of the University of Louisville's basketball team sex scandal has missed a scheduled eviction hearing.
The Courier Journal reports Katina Powell's absence Thursday was met with skepticism by Judge Sandra L. McLaughlin, despite word from a family member that Powell was hospitalized for a panic attack.
McLaughlin said Powell had "a history of purposely avoiding court" and that she would wait "all night long" to hold the hearing, if necessary.
Powell was ordered to vacate her Louisville home after her daughter was accused of pointing a handgun at a man outside. The incident was deemed to be a violation of the lease. The Louisville Metro Housing Authority filed an eviction notice April 25.
In a book, Powell called herself the "escort queen."
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
