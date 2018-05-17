Grimes predicts 30 percent turnout for Kentucky primaries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week's primaries.
Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said she expects 30 percent of the state's 3.3 million registered voters to participate in Tuesday's primary elections. About 32 percent of Kentuckians voted in the 2010 midterm primaries.
In a news release, Grimes said she believes the electorate is going to get up, get out and get loud. She noted turnout has been dismal the past few cycles, with just 20 percent of voters participating in the 2016 presidential election and 12 percent in the 2015 governor's race.
Nearly 25,000 people have already cast absentee ballots as of Monday and another 12,000 ballots have been mailed to people who requested them.
