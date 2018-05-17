Bevin names new Health and Family Services Cabinet secretary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has chosen a new leader for the state's largest government agency.
Adam Meier is the new secretary of the Health and Family Services Cabinet. He will oversee a cabinet that has 7,200 employees in more than 400 offices around the state. Its annual budget of about $13.5 billion represents more than 35 percent of all state spending.
Meier replaces Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, who resigned earlier this year to run for Congress.
The cabinet includes the state's Medicaid program and the foster care system. Previously, Meier was Bevin's deputy chief of staff for policy who led the state's effort to impose work requirements for Medicaid recipients, the first such requirements in the country.
Bevin also named cabinet veteran Kristi Putnam as deputy secretary.
