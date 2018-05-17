Ex-Ohio deputy faces civil rights charge in federal court

CINCINNATI (AP) - A former Hamilton County sheriff's deputy has been indicted in federal court in Cincinnati for using unreasonable force at the county jail.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus says 31-year-old Jason Mize was arrested by FBI agents Thursday after the unsealing of his indictment on one count of depravation of rights under the color of law.
The indictment says a 61-year-old person identified as "Victim-1" was arrested in August 2016 and was brought to the jail's medical unit where Mize shoved the person headfirst into a holding cell wall, causing scalp lacerations and a leg fracture.
Court documents don't indicate whether Mize has an attorney.
WXIX-TV reports Hamilton County commissioners recently approved a payment of $500,000 to the victim, Mark Myers, to settle a federal lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
